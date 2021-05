BUCKLEYS CREEK — East Ridge put up a fight. It took a while, but Pike Central eventually pulled away to pick up a 17-7 win over East Ridge in six innings Thursday evening. East Ridge got going in the top of the first inning. Dylan Burdine was hit-by-a-pitch to leadoff the game. With two outs, Hayden Robinette hit an RBI single to plate Burdine for the game’s first run.