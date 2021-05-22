newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Benito, TX

Conquering the road: UPS driver celebrates 49 years behind the wheel

Posted by 
Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T86xo_0a7ZglRn00
Local News

As a package delivery driver, Pablo Sanchez, 70, says he’s navigated through various situations when it comes to safe driving.

He’s experienced being on the road near others who are distracted by their phones and trying to avoid nilgai and other wildlife during late night routes.

Sanchez said he’s even experienced a buzzard smashing through his windshield that tried to fight him.

He says being a delivery driver involves long hours that some people probably wouldn’t want to do, but he just happens to be one who does.

This month marks Sanchez’s 49th year working with the United Parcel Service (UPS) and completing nearly two million miles of delivery routes that were all made accident-free.

Sanchez drives out of the company’s Harlingen facility and calls San Benito home.

His current route in Willacy County is only the second in his 49-year career and includes an average of 33 stops a day.

Sanchez admits he never actually set his mind on working with the company for so many years.

“It just happened,” he said. “I stayed here year after year.”

Sanchez said his wife retired several years ago and asked him to retire also so he told her to give him one more year before retiring.

The year passed and she asked him if he was ready to retire, but he told her to give him another year.

“She knew I wasn’t ready to retire yet,” Sanchez said with a laugh and a smile. “That happened seven or eight years ago and I’m still here.”

The start of the road

Sanchez began working with UPS as a full-time driver in 1972 when he was 21 years old.

Before his career with the delivery company, he served in Vietnam as a rifleman with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Sanchez admits he had never heard of UPS when the company first set up operations in South Texas.

“I had been out of the service for a few months and I was told that there was a new company coming to the Valley called UPS and wondered who the heck was that,” Sanchez said. “I had a cousin who was looking for a job so I told him about it and he asked me to go with him, so I did.”

Sanchez and a little over 200 people applied to work with UPS.

Out of everyone who applied, Sanchez and seven others were selected to be drivers.

When Sanchez was hired, drivers did everything at the facility, including packing and maintaining the UPS vehicles.

Sanchez was even offered to become a tractor-trailer driver throughout his career, however, he’s remained a package driver throughout its entirety.

Early on in his career, Sanchez’s route consisted of no paved roads or addresses while driving from Brownsville to Rio Grande City to deliver customers’ packages at local stores or coffee shops.

“Today, compared to when we first started, it’s a world of difference as far as technology,” Sanchez said. “Everything has changed, but all in all for me, it’s been a very positive experience.”

Sanchez said the company has grown a lot over the years because he’s seen how it began with eight drivers and now has about 55 to 60.

“I enjoy my job, being out on the road and working with some really great people,” Sanchez said. “Over all of those years, I’ve seen a lot of really friendly and nice people that I’ve gotten to know. That’s the best part of the job that I enjoy.”

Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
3K+
Followers
82
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
San Benito, TX
County
Willacy County, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
San Benito, TX
Business
City
Harlingen, TX
Harlingen, TX
Business
City
Rio Grande City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Driving Technology#Safe Driving#Home Delivery#Ups#The United Parcel Service#The U S Marine Corps#Delivery Routes#Packing#San Benito Home#Late Night#Coffee Shops#Customers#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Vietnam
Related
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas Statemanisteenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
smcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Harlingen, TXPosted by
Valley Morning Star

Help Wanted: Recovery drive leads to record job openings

HARLINGEN — When Texas’ businesses fully re-opened, Pablo Ochoa was making tortilla chips in his restaurant’s kitchen after he couldn’t find workers to fill his job openings because they were staying home collecting unemployment checks. Like the nation, the Rio Grande Valley is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic’s economic slowdown...
Cameron County, TXmyrgv.com

Law enforcement honors frontline medical workers

HARLINGEN — They brought Thelma Garza to tears. Law enforcement units on Friday from throughout the Rio Grande Valley — including the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Pharr Police, just to name a few — did a sort of pass in review by Valley Baptist Medical Center to honor front line medical workers.
Brownsville, TXPosted by
The Brownsville Herald

Law enforcement celebrates National Hospital Week

Red and blue lights, a helicopter and dozens of law enforcement officers in their patrol vehicles were part of the recognition event Friday morning to conclude National Hospital Week as they made their way through Harlingen and Brownsville to celebrate the healthcare heroes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Brownsville Police...
Harlingen, TXvalleybusinessreport.com

Aviation Maintenance Program Looks To Fill Local Jobs

As aviation continues to grow in the Rio Grande Valley, so does the need for more mechanics and technicians. “We have had more students applying and expressing interest in the program than I have ever seen,” said Leo Guajardo, lead instructor in Texas State Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance program, which encompasses Aircraft Airframe Technology and Aircraft Powerplant Technology.
Harlingen, TXKRGV

Harlingen police ask for information on deadly Mother's Day crash

The Harlingen Police Department is seeking information on a potential witness to a car crash that claimed the lives of a Harlingen father and son on Sunday. According to a news release, Harlingen PD is searching for information on the driver and passengers of a blue pickup truck, possibly a Toyota, that traveled in the same direction as the white Chevrolet truck involved in the crash before the collision.
Harlingen, TXkurv.com

Charges Brought In Deadly Wreck In Harlingen

A 19-year-old Harlingen man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a deadly 2-vehicle crash over Mother’s Day weekend. Josiah Anthony Castillo is charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault in the early Sunday morning crash. 33-year-old Roel Martinez and his 10-year-old son Israel were killed in a collision between Martinez’s Buick Regal and a Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of East Harrison and 6th.
Harlingen, TXkurv.com

Amazon Jets Flying Into Harlingen

Amazon Air cargo jets are flying into Harlingen. The white and blue planes have now begun delivering and shipping cargo out of Valley International Airport. Amazon’s appearance in the Valley comes six years after Amazon debuted its air package delivery service. Valley International’s director of aviation, Marv Esterly, tells the Valley Morning Star that Amazon is currently flying into Harlingen under contract with another major air cargo service, DHL.
Harlingen, TXmyrgv.com

Harlingen to give 1,000 second dose Moderna vaccines

The City of Harlingen will hold a second dose Moderna vaccination clinic from 6 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 14. The drive-thru clinic is for area resident who received their first dose on April 16 at the Harlingen Convention Center. Remember to bring your vaccine cards. Entrance to the...
Harlingen, TXFox News South Texas

Car Crash Leaves Two Dead in Harlingen

Harlingen police continue investigating a crash that left two people dead over the weekend. Officials say a White Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound on Harrison Avenue around midnight Sunday morning when it collided with a Buick Regal traveling southbound on Sixth Street.The driver of the Buick, an adult male, died at the scene. Two other passengers a woman and a 10-year-old boy were trasnported to the hospital. The child died from his injuries, the Silverado’s driver was also hospitalized. The victim’s have not yet been identified. No charges have been filed.
Harlingen, TXKRGV

First international flight in 25 years lands at Harlingen airport

After 25 years, an international flight from Monterrey, Mexico landed Thursday at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen. Marlon Domínguez was among the passengers who landed, ready to visit family members and to get a hold of something not readily available for people his age in Mexico. “I’m looking to...
Harlingen, TXmyrgv.com

Harlingen man dies from COVID-19 related causes

A Harlingen man in his 50s has died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Friday. This raises the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,637, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement. Also Friday, the health department said it has received confirmation...