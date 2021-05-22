newsbreak-logo
Cecily Chapman Bears a Resemblance with Her Late Mom Beth in a New Selfie

Cecily Chapman’s latest Instagram car selfie brought attention to her with how similar she looks to her late mother, reality TV star Beth Chapman, who passed away from cancer in 2019.

The daughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman and late wife Beth Chapman, of hit reality TV show Dog the Bounty Hunter, Cecily’s car selfie with her perfectly styled hair, black clothes, and sunglasses bears an uncanny resemblance to her stunning mother.

Cecily and Beth share many similar traits, like their golden locks and striking smiles. But it’s not just their similar looks that made them stand out, the two of them were “partners in crime,” according to Cecily.

Cecily's captionless car selfie reminded many people of Beth. Many of the commenters pointed out not only was Cecily drop-dead gorgeous but that she also had the same zeal and energy for life as her mother once had. One comment said:

"You look just like your beautiful mom♥️. I miss her so much and love her forever💔. Love u sweet girl, always stay safe."

Beth's death after a long battle with cancer had left a gaping hole in the lives of the Chapman Family. Her death came as a shock to the family who expected the headstrong matriarch to make it through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Uiqc_0a7Zgg2A00

One year after her death, the reality TV family chose to honor her 1st death anniversary by hosting a sunrise hike at her favorite spot, the Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail in Hawaii. The event was attended by close family and friends who were asked to bring flowers and surfboards so that they could pray on the beach and in the water.

Cecily announced later in 2020 she was planning on marrying her long-time boyfriend, Matty.

The family also asked fans worldwide to pay tribute to Beth going out for nature walks and taking photos, posting them online with the hashtag #fortheloveofbeth.

Even though the year Beth passed away was the "worst year of her life" it looks like Cecily is slowly moving on. In an interview, Cecily revealed that she and her brother, Garry, still miss their mom very much but are now getting used to living their lives without her.

Cecily has since then started a clothing line in collaboration with the eco-friendly brand One Love One tribe called For Beth in honor of her mother. She also regularly interacts with fans on social media to keep her mother’s memories alive. She said:

“Now I feel like it's time for me to share her with the world, just because everyone has their special place for her."

Despite the tumultuous year the Chapman family had, there has been some good news and even wedding bells on the horizon. Cecily announced later in 2020 she was planning on marrying her long-time boyfriend, Matty.

To make her wedding even more special, she would be wearing the same wedding dress her mom wore when she got married to Dog in 2006.

Cecily’s dad Dog has also found love with his new fiance Francie Frane, a 51-year-old rancher from Colorado. They were both recovering from the death of their respective partners before they met.

The pair started talking and dating soon after. They later got engaged in May 2020 after a whirlwind romance and are expected to get married soon after the pandemic.

