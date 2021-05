My friend and I recently visited the Cementerio San Antonio de Padua, located six miles south of Rockport on Business SH 35. We had not been to this cemetery since we were in high school 50 years ago. We were astounded by the beautiful grave decorations. Many of the graves have cement borders, and we saw many crosses embedded with seashells. There were several graves with conch shells. There is a chapel (in the middle of the grounds) with Saint Antonio holding a child. This is truly a gem of Aransas County, and this cemetery does have an historical marker.