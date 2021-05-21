Daniel Levy is FURIOUS with Harry Kane after his explosive interview reiterating his desire to leave... and now the Tottenham chairman is MORE determined to keep hold of star striker
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is furious with Harry Kane for going public with his desire to leave the club this week. Kane's outspoken interview with his former England coach Gary Neville has strengthened Tottenham's resolve to keep hold of their star striker. Unsettled Kane claimed his future was up to...www.chatsports.com