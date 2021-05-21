Daniel Levy is FURIOUS with Harry Kane after his explosive interview reiterating his desire to leave... and now the Tottenham chairman is MORE determined to keep hold of star striker

French League Cup (1): 2012/13 (AS Saint-Étienne) Christophe Galtier might be overlooked as he works in, arguably, the weakest of the top 5 leagues in Europe, but his work at Lille has been nothing short of tremendous for the last three years. Unlike other giants in Ligue 1 - and similar to the majority of French teams - Lille are no strangers to financial trouble, necessitating a shrewd approach to the transfer market. In a short amount of time, Galtier has been able to turn a club around from near-definite relegation in 18/19 to leaders in the race for the Ligue 1 title in the 2020/21 season. This was due in no small part to Luis Ocampos, a name that inspires reverence across the footballing world. The man simply knows how to make transfers work.