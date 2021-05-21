newsbreak-logo
Daniel Levy is FURIOUS with Harry Kane after his explosive interview reiterating his desire to leave... and now the Tottenham chairman is MORE determined to keep hold of star striker

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham chairman Daniel Levy is furious with Harry Kane for going public with his desire to leave the club this week. Kane's outspoken interview with his former England coach Gary Neville has strengthened Tottenham's resolve to keep hold of their star striker. Unsettled Kane claimed his future was up to...

The Super League may have come and gone already, from its introduction on April 19 to its collapse on April 20, but the lingering question remains as to when, not if, the game’s biggest clubs will try again. In fact, three of the teams — Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid — are still technically “in” and could yet face sanctions for their refusal to back down.