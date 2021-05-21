MARTIN KEOWN: Leicester may again agonisingly miss out on a top-four spot but they deserve credit for forcing final day showdown... the 'little' underdogs must be proud for taking the race to the wire once more
Last season, Leicester City spent 325 of 353 possible days inside the Premier League’s top four, only to finish fifth. This season, they have spent 242 of 253 days in those Champions League places, and now they find themselves in fifth again heading into Sunday's home game with Tottenham. Depending...www.chatsports.com