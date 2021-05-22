This Clever Beach Umbrella Anchor Is ‘Rock Solid’ on the Windiest Days, and It’s 66% Off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. When you're headed on a trip or out and about on an urban adventure, you want your clothes to not only look good but be equipped for whatever comes your way. You need a bit of stretch. You need pockets and comfortable fabrics and a slight bit of moisture-wicking. Proof has set out to make this category of handsome adventure travel clothing its own, and it has done it supremely well. This year one of the standouts, its Nomad Pant, has been trimmed down for summer into the Nomad Short. And right now you can get the shorts for 20 percent off with the code nomad20 until May 24.