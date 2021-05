If you’re looking for the quintessential California vacation experience then set your sights on Santa Barbara. With miles of palm tree lined beaches along the Pacific, easy access to Santa Ynez Valley wine country (not to mention a wine trail right in town) you can have a beach and wine vacation all in one trip. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or a girls’ trip a weekend is just long enough to fall for Santa Barbara’s California cool. Discover the best things to do in Santa Barbara to make your weekend trip one to remember.