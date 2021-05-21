Experts predicting busy Atlantic storm season, but not like 2020

Florida utility companies are wrapping up preparation as they brace for what could be a turbulent storm season. “NOAA predicted an above-normal 2021 Hurricane Season with up to five major hurricanes and I’m encouraging all Floridians to be prepared,” said Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in a press release highlighting hurricane preparedness tips.” Before hurricane season begins, it’s imperative that you and your family have a disaster plan in place and your home is adequately protected. Business owners should also work now to ensure your business is prepared to weather and recover from a storm. As we’ve seen in the past, hurricanes can intensify and develop extremely fast, and I want to ensure all Floridians are prepared.”