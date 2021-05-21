newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Experts predicting busy Atlantic storm season, but not like 2020

By SETH BORENSTEIN, Associated press Published:
Columbian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it’s unlikely to be as crazy as 2020’s record-shattering year, meteorologists said Thursday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted that the hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will see 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those storms will become hurricanes and three to five will be major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph, the agency predicted.

www.columbian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Weather Forecasts#Atlantic Storm#Extreme Weather#Noaa#No El Nino#Greek#Atlantic Waters#Stormy Weather#Meteorologists#Major Hurricanes#Winds#Warmer Water#Pacific#Private Weather Companies#Decapitate Storms#November#Normal#Record Shattering Year#Lead Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Biden doubles funding for hurricane preparedness as busy storm season looms

President Biden announced Monday that he’s doubling federal spending on emergency preparedness to help communities across the country deal with what experts predict could be another intense hurricane season this year. The $1 billion Federal Emergency Management Agency investment — up from the $500 million dedicated for a similar program...
Environmentweathernationtv.com

Midweek Storms for Great Lakes & Northeast

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the eastern Great Lakes and Northeast for scattered severe storms by Wednesday. A trough of low pressure brings back a cold front through these areas. The instability increases thus the stronger storm chances along and head of the frontal boundary. Forecast and Timing. As...
EnvironmentCourier-Times

Grim western fire season starts much drier than record 2020

As bad as last year’s record-shattering fire season was, the western U.S. starts this year’s in even worse shape. The soil in the West is record dry for this time of year. In much of the region, plants that fuel fires are also the driest scientists have seen. The vegetation is primed to ignite, especially in the Southwest where dead juniper trees are full of flammable needles.
EnvironmentBoston Herald

Grim western fire season starts much drier than record 2020

As bad as last year’s record-shattering fire season was, the western U.S. starts this year’s in even worse shape. The soil in the West is record dry for this time of year. In much of the region, plants that fuel fires are also the driest scientists have seen. The vegetation is primed to ignite, especially in the Southwest where dead juniper trees are full of flammable needles.
Environmentseattlepi.com

Grim western fire season starts much drier than record 2020

As bad as last year’s record-shattering fire season was, the western U.S. starts this year’s in even worse shape. The soil in the West is record dry for this time of year. In much of the region, plants that fuel fires are also the driest scientists have seen. The vegetation is primed to ignite, especially in the Southwest where dead juniper trees are full of flammable needles.
Harris County, TXthekatynews.com

Tropical Weather Threat in Gulf of Mexico

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is monitoring two potential tropical weather systems this weekend. The first system, located off the Texas coast, has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm prior to landfall tonight. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is predicting a landfall between Corpus Christi and Freeport. Impacts are expected to be mild with 1-3 inches of rainfall through Sunday. No severe weather is forecast.
EnvironmentLexington County Chronicle

Here comes another hurricane season

Batten down the hatches, mate. The hurricane season is ready to blow in June 1 and run to Nov. 30. The predicted number of storms doesn’t necessarily mean we will be directly hit in Lexington County. We rarely are. But we do get strong winds and rain and the danger...
Environmentthecapitolist.com

Utility companies finish storm preparations, await above-average hurricane season

Florida utility companies are wrapping up preparation as they brace for what could be a turbulent storm season. “NOAA predicted an above-normal 2021 Hurricane Season with up to five major hurricanes and I’m encouraging all Floridians to be prepared,” said Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in a press release highlighting hurricane preparedness tips.” Before hurricane season begins, it’s imperative that you and your family have a disaster plan in place and your home is adequately protected. Business owners should also work now to ensure your business is prepared to weather and recover from a storm. As we’ve seen in the past, hurricanes can intensify and develop extremely fast, and I want to ensure all Floridians are prepared.”
Environmentecowatch.com

Early-Forming Ana Is First Named Storm of 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season (Which Officially Starts June 1)

For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season. Subtropical storm Ana formed on Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Bermuda and by Sunday evening had weakened to a Tropical Depression and never threatened land. Increases in air and ocean temperatures due to climate change have wide-ranging effects on hurricane precipitation, intensity, and coastal flooding.
Environmentthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Above Average 2021 Hurricane Season Predicted

The Gulf Coast and the eastern United States are likely due for another above-average Atlantic hurricane season, according to a forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency released yesterday. The upcoming year is expected to see anywhere from 13 to 20 named storms—those with wind speeds above 39 mph—with...
Environmentcpr.org

Stormy Colorado Weather Could Be On The Horizon, But Probably No More Tornadoes

After an especially breezy weekend on Colorado’s Eastern Plains, the wind has died down and the sun has risen. The National Weather Service recorded 15 tornadoes over the weekend, according to NWS Boulder meteorologist Kari Bowen. She said the severe weather formed because of a perfect mix of “ingredients” — in this case, a collision of warm and cold air — which is not unusual in Colorado at this time of year.
EnvironmentThe Independent

Atlantic hurricane season expected to be ‘above normal’ this year

Federal scientists on Thursday forecast that 2021 could see in the range of 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher in the Atlantic. Ben Friedman, the acting administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said, “an above-normal season is most likely.”
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Biden doubles extreme weather funding amid warnings of severe hurricane season

President Joe Biden has announced he will double funding to address extreme weather ahead of concerns the United States will experience a severe hurricane season this year. This decision came as Mr Biden visited the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Monday so he could be briefed on hurricane preparedness for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. “My administration is going to bring every resource to bear, every resource to bear, every time to help American people, Americans, weather emergencies,” Mr Biden said. “And we’re going to spare no expense, no effort to keep Americans safe and...