Cimarron County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Cimarron by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Cimarron SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CIMARRON NORTHWESTERN OLDHAM...DALLAM AND HARTLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Ware to 12 miles east of Nara Visa. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dalhart, Hartley, Channing, Ware and Romero.

County
Cimarron County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cimarron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR WESTERN CIMARRON AND NORTHWESTERN DALLAM COUNTIES At 732 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles north of Boise City to 7 miles east of Felt to 9 miles northwest of Ware, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Boise City, Texline, Wheeless and Felt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH