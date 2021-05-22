newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallam County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hartley, Oldham by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Oldham SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CIMARRON NORTHWESTERN OLDHAM...DALLAM AND HARTLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Ware to 12 miles east of Nara Visa. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dalhart, Hartley, Channing, Ware and Romero.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oldham County, TX
County
Dallam County, TX
County
Hartley County, TX
City
Dalhart, TX
City
Hartley, TX
City
Channing, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Dallam Hartley Oldham#South Central Cimarron#Hartley Counties#Nara Visa#Doppler Radar#Strong Thunderstorms#Target Area#Severity#Shelter#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Armstrong County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Wheeler FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter, Randall and Wheeler. * Until Midnight CDT tonight. * Rain amounts from previous days in combination with moderate to heavy rain today could lead to Flash Flooding issues. Storms will be moving about 15 to 25 mph today and areas that have already had significant rain will be the most vulnerable to Flash Flooding.
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL SHERMAN...DALLAM AND EASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.
Deaf Smith County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Deaf Smith, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Oldham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OLDHAM AND NORTHEASTERN DEAF SMITH COUNTIES At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Vega, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Oldham and northeastern Deaf Smith Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Hartley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartley, Moore, Oldham, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 17:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hartley; Moore; Oldham; Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Western Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 530 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Channing, or 18 miles southwest of Dumas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Four Way and Masterson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Armstrong County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Hutchinson, Moore, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Deaf Smith; Hutchinson; Moore; Oldham; Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Western Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Deaf Smith County in the Panhandle of Texas Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 538 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Valley De Oro to 5 miles southeast of Wildorado to 6 miles north of Hereford, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Amarillo, Hereford, Canyon, Panhandle, Claude, Vega, Fritch, Lake Tanglewood, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Valley De Oro, Washburn, Boys Ranch, Umbarger, Wildorado, Palo Duro Canyon, Mescalero Park, Dawn, Masterson and Lake Meredith. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Armstrong County, TXweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Armstrong, Deaf Smith, Hartley, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Armstrong; Deaf Smith; Hartley; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Texas...Hartley...Oldham...Potter...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7. * Timing...Noon until 10 pm.
Armstrong County, TXweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Armstrong, Deaf Smith, Oldham, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Armstrong; Deaf Smith; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE * Affected Area...In Texas...Oldham...Potter...Deaf Smith Randall...Armstrong and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6. * Timing...Noon until 10 pm.