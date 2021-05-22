Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hartley, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Deaf Smith; Hutchinson; Moore; Oldham; Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Western Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Deaf Smith County in the Panhandle of Texas Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 538 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Valley De Oro to 5 miles southeast of Wildorado to 6 miles north of Hereford, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Amarillo, Hereford, Canyon, Panhandle, Claude, Vega, Fritch, Lake Tanglewood, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Valley De Oro, Washburn, Boys Ranch, Umbarger, Wildorado, Palo Duro Canyon, Mescalero Park, Dawn, Masterson and Lake Meredith. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH