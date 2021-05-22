Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hartley, Oldham by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Oldham SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CIMARRON NORTHWESTERN OLDHAM...DALLAM AND HARTLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Ware to 12 miles east of Nara Visa. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dalhart, Hartley, Channing, Ware and Romero.alerts.weather.gov