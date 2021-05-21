Add this awesome portable screwdriver set to your EDC for just $35

We’ve been following the work of Chadwick Parker & Joe Huang–aka BigiDesign–since the very beginning. The brand has grown from just pens to an impressive catalog of EDC tools over the course of more than 30 different Kickstarter projects. Their latest–the Bit Bar Inline–checks all the boxes for what we’ve come to expect from the brand. This tiny titanium screwdriver with multiple configurations and hex bit storage tackles all your daily tasks while still being built to last more than a lifetime. Here’s what they have to say about it, “This is a fully custom-designed solid titanium screwdriver with 3 useful configurations + hex bit storage for what you use most. It’s a straightforward, no fuss and all function tool that gets the job done and sits comfortably in your pocket.” They’re not wrong. Whether you’re working around the house, on a computer, on a car, or even on a different piece of EDC gear, this screwdriver has it all. You can back the Bit Bar Online campaign below with $10 off MSRP and an expected delivery date of September of this year.