newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

George Floyd's family to visit White House on Tuesday

By Tal Axelrod
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVxYf_0a7ZeAuc00
© Getty Images

President Biden will host family members of George Floyd on Tuesday to commemorate the first anniversary of his death, a pair of White House sources told The Hill on Friday.

The visit comes as Democrats push Congress to pass some form of police reform, with the White House having advocated for legislation to be passed by the May 25 anniversary of Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that Biden will mark the anniversary next week but declined to offer further specifics.

“On Tuesday, he will mark the anniversary of the death of George Floyd. We'll have more details on what the plans are for that day soon,” Psaki said at a press briefing.

Floyd’s death after he was pinned down by his neck for more than nine minutes by former officer Derek Chauvin sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism in the criminal justice system.

It also triggered an avalanche of calls from Democrats for tighter oversight of law enforcement, though momentum behind passing legislation has flagged as bipartisan negotiations have stalled.

Biden is still pushing for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds by federal officers, end legal protections for law enforcement against civil lawsuits and create national standards for policing, among other things. The legislation passed the House but faces a steep uphill climb in the 50-50 Senate, where it finds virtually unanimous GOP opposition.

“It would be a contribution to rebuilding trust in communities,” Psaki said Friday of the possibility of the bill’s passage. “Obviously, there's more that needs to be done beyond that; that's not the only step — far from it.”

View All 308 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

215K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Lawsuits#Police Brutality#The White House#Press Secretary#The Visit#President Biden#Press Briefing#Democrats#Senate#Gop#White House Sources#Family Members#Officer#Federal Officers#Police Reform#Criminal Justice#Bipartisan Negotiations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
PoliticsMother Jones

Biden to Host George Floyd’s Family on the Anniversary of the Murder

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. May 25 is the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin, and his family is marking the occasion with an official visit to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden.
POTUSNPR

How The Biden White House Learned To Drop The Masks And Stop Worrying

What a difference a vaccine makes (that, and CDC guidance saying vaccinated people can safely do just about anything mask-free). At the Biden White House, which remained a COVID-cautious bubble longer than many corners of the country, it's like 2019 all over again, with large and largely mask-free events in the East Room both Thursday and Friday.
POTUSCNN

White House backs off May 25 police reform deadline

(CNN) — The White House is backing off a May 25 deadline to pass police reform legislation, leaving timing up to lawmakers who are still engaged in bipartisan negotiations in both chambers of Congress. "We are in close touch and we certainly defer to the expectations of the key negotiators,"...
POTUSThe Hill

Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing on Friday afternoon. Psaki will be joined by the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Cecelia Rouse. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Watch the live video above.
POTUSNew York Post

Reporters have to get quotes approved by White House before publishing: report

White House reporters are ​seething over a policy that requires them to submit quotes from interviews with Biden administration officials to the communications team for approval, editing or veto, according to a report on Tuesday. ​. The White House is demanding that reporters who conduct interviews with administration officials do...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

George Floyd’s family praises DOJ for civil rights indictment

George Floyd’s family praised U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s “sincerity” when he called to tell them of the federal civil rights charges filed against the officers involved in Floyd’s death. “You could hear that he was very intensely moved by what happened to George,” Rodney Floyd said Saturday at a...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House: Biden spent nearly two hours seeking collaboration in lawmaker meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden held a “productive” meeting for nearly two hours with Republican and Democratic congressional leaders on Wednesday to identify areas where they could collaborate, especially with regard to infrastructure, the White House said. “He expressed appreciation for the important priorities on which the parties had...
MinoritiesPosted by
Newsweek

A Year Later, Where is the Justice for George Floyd? | Opinion

The murder of George Floyd was, unfortunately, nothing new for Black and brown communities. We've seen it happen, caught on video for the world to see time and time again. The difference was the pandemic. We were all at home idle and finally able to pay attention. This was the spark in the powder keg that ignited a country's rage. Fed up with the past administration's all but endorsement of racism and an increased awareness nationwide, George Floyd's death was a catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement, and other racial and social justice protests that took place coast to coast over the course of the summer.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden hires Neera Tanden into the White House

President Biden has tapped Neera Tanden to serve as a senior adviser in the White House, bringing her into the administration after her Cabinet nomination was withdrawn two months ago due to opposition in the Senate. Tanden had initially been selected to serve as director of the Office of Management...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher to leave network

Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher announced Friday she is leaving the network. Fisher, who has covered the White House since 2019, said on "Special Report" with Bret Baier that her appearance Friday marked “my last live shot on my last day at Fox News, and I’ve had an incredible run.”