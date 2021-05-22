newsbreak-logo
Two-alarm fire damages three rowhomes in Baltimore City

By Ray Strickland
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
Three row homes were damaged in a two-alarm fire in Baltimore early Friday afternoon.

The Baltimore City Fire Department arrived at the scene around 4:20 p.m. and found two of three homes engulfed in flames.

The blaze quickly spread to another as firefighters worked to get it under control.

As they did, Lakishna Lewis watched, fearing her home could be next.

“It started spreading quickly across the porches and that’s when I panicked," she said.

Lewis said the fire department contained the blaze in just the nick of time before it could reach her home.

She said she was on the third floor when the fire started and had no idea what was going on until her son called her.

“Had he not called me, I’d probably still be in there," she said.

Before crews contained the fire, the roof of one of the homes collapsed. It made the job even more difficult.

"Because we had to stay into an exterior operation," said assistant fire chief Roman Clark. "We had to keep a collapse zone available so no one will get hurt if we had more of collapse in this particular building.”

We’re told people live in one of the homes. The other two were vacant. Neighborhood services is helping the impacted family.

As of now, it’s unclear if they were at home when the fire happened.

“The fact we did not have any injuries people are very fortunate,” Clark said.

For Lewis, her home may have smoke and water damage, but she says she’s thankful it wasn’t worse.

“They put it out. they saved my house. nobody was injured I don’t think the neighbors were home. like i said my son saved my life so I’m happy.”

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

