The Blacklist recap: Save Elizabeth, save the world
For a Blacklist episode that opened up with such energy — and perhaps the smuggest Blacklister to ever grace our screens (and damn those turtlenecks for making me still raise a li'l eyebrow at him) — things ultimately got real dark, real fast. We're talking the death of three characters we had come to know and Liz had come to love, plus finally reckoning with the question that's been kicking around the edges of this entire season: Can Elizabeth Keen be saved?ew.com