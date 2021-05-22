The Blacklist recap: Save Elizabeth, save the world

Season 8 episode 19 is airing on NBC this coming Friday — and clearly, the network wants you worried about Donald Ressler. How can you not be after watching the promo below?. For the first thirteen seconds of this give or take, it seems like Reddington is going to get exactly what he wants after the events of last night’s “The Protean.” We know that Liz was arrested by the Task Force, just like we know that he was none too pleased with the idea. Hence, him deciding to do some sort of prison break! Judging from the fact that Liz is walking around in the promo, the story may not be so simple as her being locked away for good. She may not trust Raymond all that much, but he may be the only key to her freedom at the moment.