LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks mixed Friday, but Nasdaq ends 4-week losing streak

Investing.com -- Market volatility looks set to remain elevated in the coming week as rotation trades to continue to play out amid the vaccine rollout and reopening of the economy. Wild swings in Bitcoin, which soured risk appetite last week, could continue to create a drag on the broader market, at least for now. On the data front, investors will be watching reports for April on personal spending, durable goods and home sales to gauge the strength of the economy as the second quarter got underway. Earnings season is winding down, but there are still some retailers left to report. There will also be a handful of speeches by Federal Reserve policymakers, including Governor Lael Brainard, who is set to speak at a virtual cryptocurrency conference. Here is what you need to know to start your week.