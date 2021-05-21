newsbreak-logo
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks mixed Friday, but Nasdaq ends 4-week losing streak

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

* Dow ends higher, S&P 500 slightly red, Nasdaq closes lower. * Cons disc weakest major S&P sector; financials lead. * Dollar, gold edge up, crude advances; bitcoin down ~11%. May 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can...

www.lse.co.uk
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Stocks rise after two weeks of losses; Bitcoin up 13%

Stocks are broadly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday as investors regained an appetite for risk after the market notched two straight weeks of losses. The S&P 500 index was up 1% as of 12:46 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 195 points, or 0.6%, to 34,403 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.4%.
StocksNWI.com

Stocks climb on Wall Street as appetite for risk returns

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, and the broad rally helped the S&P 500 claw back more than half of its losses over the past two weeks. The benchmark index rose 1%, led by solid gains in technology and communication companies such as Microsoft, Google's parent company, Facebook and Twitter. A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending also made solid gains. Sectors that are viewed as safer investments, like utilities, lagged the broader market. Bond yields fell.
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Goldman sees inflation surge but not in Fed model

* U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield hits 2-week low, now ~1.60%. May 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. GOLDMAN SEES INFLATION SURGE BUT NOT IN FED MODEL (1109. EDT/1509 GMT) Goldman...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Broad stock correction possible, Morgan Stanley warns

* Comm svcs top S&P 500 sector gainer; utilities sole loser. May 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BROAD STOCK CORRECTION POSSIBLE, MORGAN STANLEY WARNS (1215. EDT/1615 GMT) Equity and...
MarketsLife Style Extra

US close: Markets close firmer as Bitcoin bounces

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street's main market gauges finished in the green on Monday, after a weekend of wild gyrations in Bitcoin, and with traders wary that losses might ricochet against other segments of financial markets. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.54% at 34,393.98, while...
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Stock Market May Add To Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has ticked higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 20 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,125-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade. The global forecast for the...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Stocks Push Higher, Shrugging Off Recent Volatility

Wall Street stocks were back in rally mode Monday, shrugging off recent bouts of volatility and embracing hopes for brighter days as the pandemic ebbs. High inflation readings, chaos in the cryptocurrency markets and supply chain challenges as major economies reopen have stymied equities in recent weeks, but concerns about their effects on business took a back seat as this week's trading got underway.
MarketsBusiness Insider

European Shares Poised For Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening on a mixed note Tuesday as several markets resume trading after the Whit Monday public holiday. Asian markets followed Wall Street higher after several Federal Reserve officials insisted that inflation in the U.S. will be transitory and that it wasn't time to rethink monetary policy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trending mostly higher hours before Tuesday's opening bell

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher opening Tuesday after Monday's rebound in shares of technology and communications companies and as investors grew more comfortable with the inflation outlook and the pace of the economic recovery. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1%, recovering about half of...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Tech Takes Off as Stocks Swing Higher

Investors enjoyed broad-based gains on Monday as the market pendulum again swung in the bulls' direction, despite a quiet day on both the news and data fronts. "Rather than developing a case for a pending directional move, including a potential major correction, we think the market is just exhibiting higher volatility and greater uncertainty at this time," says Lowry Research, CFRA's technical advisory service.
StocksBloomberg

Tech Leads Gains in Stocks as Inflation Fears Ease: Markets Wrap

Technology shares led gains in U.S. stocks as inflation anxiety appeared to be easing. Bitcoin surged after a weekend rout. Ten out of the 11 groups in the S&P 500 rose, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks amid a rally in giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared after plunging as much as 18% on Sunday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar retreated.
StocksNASDAQ

Weekly Preview: Earnings to Watch This Week (COST, CRM, NVDA, ZS)

When assessing the recent movements and tumultuous swings in the stock market, it seems there continues to be a persistent back-and-forth between price and value. The consecutive days of selling that ensued earlier in the week, driven by concerns about Federal Reserve policy in the face of rising inflation pressures, seemingly gave way to positive economic news. Will that trend continue?
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Strong PMI Data Buoys Markets

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.36%, -0.08% and -0.61% respectively. US Markit manufacturing PMI reading came in at 61.5, beating a baseline forecast of 60.2. US core PCE price index dominates the economic docket this week as inflation concerns weigh on market sentiment. US Markit PMIs,...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall St climbs on boost from tech stocks

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes gained on Monday, with the Nasdaq up about 1%, as investors flocked to lagging technology shares, while gearing up for key inflation readings later this week. Risk sentiment also improved with cryptocurrencies clawing back ground after a bout of weekend selling fueled by further...
Stocksfidelity.com

U.S. Stock Futures Rise to Start the Week

U.S. stock futures inched up on Monday, signaling strength after a bumpy week for both major indexes and cryptocurrency markets. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.4%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict movements after the opening bell. In. Europe.
Stocksinvesting.com

Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com -- Market volatility looks set to remain elevated in the coming week as rotation trades to continue to play out amid the vaccine rollout and reopening of the economy. Wild swings in Bitcoin, which soured risk appetite last week, could continue to create a drag on the broader market, at least for now. On the data front, investors will be watching reports for April on personal spending, durable goods and home sales to gauge the strength of the economy as the second quarter got underway. Earnings season is winding down, but there are still some retailers left to report. There will also be a handful of speeches by Federal Reserve policymakers, including Governor Lael Brainard, who is set to speak at a virtual cryptocurrency conference. Here is what you need to know to start your week.