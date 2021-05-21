TRADING UPDATES: Arkle spots gold; SDCL seals USD177 million buy

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Arkle Resources PLC - gold and zinc explorer focused on Ireland - Says first hole at its Mine River project in Ireland intersected the vein at depth and shows it to carry gold. Two further holes have been completed at 50 metres spacing in the new area. Samples have been sent for analysis with results expected in mid-June.