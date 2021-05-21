newsbreak-logo
Metal Mining

TRADING UPDATES: Arkle spots gold; SDCL seals USD177 million buy

 1 day ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Arkle Resources PLC - gold and zinc explorer focused on Ireland - Says first hole at its Mine River project in Ireland intersected the vein at depth and shows it to carry gold. Two further holes have been completed at 50 metres spacing in the new area. Samples have been sent for analysis with results expected in mid-June.

MarketsFortune

Are SPACs the second coming of the IPO—or a flash in the pan?

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. SPACs are the new buzzword on Wall Street. From Silicon Valley investors to respected businessmen, showbiz stars, and ordinary people, who doesn’t love a seemingly great earnings opportunity spiced with a touch of glamor and exclusivity?
Financial Reportscheckout.ie

Fever Tree Provides Trading Update Ahead Of AGM

Fever Tree provided a trading update prior to its group AGM, which highlights a strong off-trade performance in the first four months of the year. The mixing drinks producer does expect demand for the off-trade to fall once more restrictions are lifted across its various markets, allowing for the on-trade to resume.
Marketsfinbold.com

Chinese broker with 14 million users to launch international crypto trading services

Chinese online brokerage startup Futu Holdings is planning to launch cryptocurrency trading services targeting international clients from H2 2021. Futu’s senior Vice President Robin Li Xu announced the plan during the company’s Q1 earnings call where he indicated that the product will mainly target customers in the United States, Singapore, and Hong Kong.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Reunion raises $10.5 million for Guyana gold

Reunion Gold Corp. [RGD-TSXV; RGDFF-OTC] said Thursday May 21 that it has raised $10.5 million from separate private placements and will use the proceeds to fund exploration work at its Oko West project in Guyana and for other general working capital purposes. On May 18, 2021, the company issued a...
MarketsCNBC

Overseas investors are snapping up mainland Chinese bonds

Interest in mainland Chinese bonds has picked up, especially from foreign institutional investors, said Jason Pang, portfolio manager of the JPMorgan China Bond Opportunities Fund. The foreign share of mainland China's bond market — the second largest in the world — reached 3.44% in April, up from 3.2% in December,...
Marketsdallassun.com

MOVE Network Raises US$1.5 Million in Seed Round by SMO Capital, The H Collective, DragonRoark Venture, and Soul Capital

Progressive Crypto Company Will Use the Fund to Expand Globally as the World's Leading Aggregator of NFTs. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / MOVE Network, a blockchain crypto start-up, announces today the closure of its seed financing round investment of 1.5 million US Dollars by SMO Capital, The H Collective, DragonRoark Venture which is a partner fund of DraperDragon, and Soul Capital. The financing will be used to fund MOVE Network's continued global expansion and for further development of its proprietary blockchain technology platform.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Marwyn Val. Share News (MVI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Gamma Communications PLC - London-based cloud communication services provider - Notes "continued growth" in first quarter amid product launches in core UK market. Expects revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at higher end of market forecasts for 2021. Revenue forecasts stands at GBP442.4 million to GBP61.3 million and adjusted Ebitda at GBP86.0 million and GBP94.0 million.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Mmc Norilsk Adr (MNOD)

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL APPROVED THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2020 20-May-2021 / 19:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BusinessBBC

Oatly: Oprah-backed firm's shares soar in stock market debut

Oatly, the plant-based milk company whose celebrity backers include Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman, saw its shares soar on its stock market launch. The Swedish-based firm set its debut share price at $17 each, but that shot to $22 in opening trading, valuing Oatly at more than $13bn (£9.2bn). The...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

I3 Interactive Updates Trading Status

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc. (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3) (OTC: BLITF) (the " Company") announces that further to its press release dated April 20, 2021, trading in the common shares of the Company remains halted pursuant to entering into a binding letter of intent to merge with a leading company (the "Target") in the online gaming space in India (the "Transaction"). The Transaction aims to transform the Company's existing business by accelerating its mission to achieve a user base of over 20 million players across Fantasy Sports, Poker, Rummy and Mobile eSports by the end of 2022.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see slight gains as bulls buy the early dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are slightly up in midday U.S. trading Thursday, as bullish traders stepped...
Marketsjust-food.com

Oatly shares jump on market debut

Oatly, the Sweden-based maker of oat-based dairy alternatives, saw its share price climb after listing in the US. Shares in Oatly, which has attracted the financial backing of investors from rapper Jay-Z and ex-Starbucks boss Howard Schultz to private-equity firm Blackstone Group, closed at US$20.20 in their first day of trading, above the $17-a-share at which the company had set its IPO. At lunchtime New York time yesterday (20 May), Oatly's shares had risen to $22.44.
MarketsiBerkshires.com

The Retired Investor: Gold Regains Its Mojo

In inflationary environments, investors historically have hedged their bets by buying gold. However, this time around, the precious metal has languished as investors bought alternative investments. But times are changing. The primary alternative to buying gold has been cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of my 2021 buy recommendations (for those...
Businessfinextra.com

Trade Republic snags $900 million in fundiing

German neobroker Trade Republic has scored the country's largest ever fintech funding round, a $900 million Series C that puts a $5 billion price tag on the six-year old firm. The investment was led by Sequoia with participation from new investors TCV and Thrive Capital as well as existing investors Accel, Founders Fund, Creandum and Project A.
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver are trading higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Both gold and silver are trading higher leading into the European open. The yellow metal is 0.19% up trading at $1873.90/oz while silver has pushed 0.25% higher to trade at $27.78/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.82% higher and spot WTI is trading just over half a percent in the black.
Marketsactionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: Gold, FTSE

Gold looks to 3 month high despite Fed’s taper talk. Gold saw a volatile session on Wednesday amid the collapse of the crypto market and after the minutes to the FOMC. Investors selling out of crypto could be buying into gold, lifting the price as most major cryptos lost around 30% in the crash.
MarketsPosted by
Daily Mail

Milking it! Oatly - backed by Oprah, Natalie Portman and Jay-Z - tests out new pastures raising $1.4B in IPO and shares jump 24% as it on first day of trading

Oatly, the world's largest oat milk company beloved by stars including Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman, raised $1.4billion in an initial public offering Thursday on the Nasdaq stock exchange, capitalizing on a global surge in demand for its products. Oatly priced its shares at $17 apiece ahead of the IPO,...