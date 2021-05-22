Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share
Wall Street analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals' earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.