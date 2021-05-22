Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.