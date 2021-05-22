Business leaders continue to blame federal unemployment aid for Florida's labor shortage

As the list of states canceling extended federal unemployment benefits continues to grow, unemployed Americans will be saddled with a heavy financial burden this summer. Currently, some 3.6 million people in 22 states are projected to lose out on the $300 weekly federal bonus checks, with about 2.7 million at risk of seeing their benefits wiped out entirely. That extra $300 payment per week, as well as the extension of benefits until Sept. 6 and the allocation of pandemic unemployment assistance to the self-employed, had been codified under the American Rescue Plan in March.