Florida State

Business leaders continue to blame federal unemployment aid for Florida's labor shortage

By Troy Kinsey
Bay News 9
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORIDA — A year after skyrocketing amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Florida's unemployment rate has fallen to roughly one percentage point higher than it was in the two years before the crisis began. That's of little consolation to some business leaders, however, who argue that a continuing federal unemployment compensation stipend is creating a labor shortage that is holding back economic growth.

