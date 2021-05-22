Webflix Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $648,312.08 (WFX)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.49 million and $321,406.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar.