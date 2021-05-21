newsbreak-logo
FLASHBACK FRIDAY | Matt Haimovitz Performs Bach Suite for Cello Solo No. 6

theviolinchannel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaimovitz made his solo debut in 1984 at the age of 13 with Zubin Mehta and the Israel Philharmonic. He made his first recording for Deutsche Grammophon with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at the age of 17. This Bach performance was filmed for the launch of CBC music. He recently...

theviolinchannel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
Person
Zubin Mehta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cello#Flashback#Cbc Music#The Israel Philharmonic#Deutsche Grammophon#Cbc Music
