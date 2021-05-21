newsbreak-logo
Irish data regulator resumes Facebook data transfer probe

That may trigger a ban on the social media giant's transatlantic. August and issued a provisional order that the main mechanism. Facebook and have given them 6 weeks to provide us with their. submissions," a spokesman for the DPC said in a statement after. the court lifted a freeze on...

Internetkfgo.com

Facebook data flow ruling from Irish court due Friday

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s High Court will decide on Friday whether the country’s data regulator should proceed with a provisional order to halt Facebook user data transfers to the United States from the European Union. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, the EU’s lead regulator for Facebook, issued the order last August...
Internetthehealthguild.com

Facebook faces “devastating” EU-US data transfer ban European Union news

The social media giant was unable to block an offer that could ban it from sending data about its 410 million European users to the United States. Ireland’s data regulator may resume investigation that could trigger a ban on transatlantic Facebook data transfers, the high court ruled on Friday, raising the possibility of a shutdown that the company warns would have a devastating impact in your business.
InternetPosted by
Axios

Facebook loses data flow ruling in EU

Facebook lost on Friday in its attempt to block a European Union privacy decision related to how it sends data about EU users back to the U.S. Driving the news: Ireland's High Court dismissed procedural complaints from Facebook about a decision it had made about the data transfer last August, rejecting the platform's argument that the EU's judgment was made too hastily.
WorldValueWalk

Facebook Loses Appeal In Data Protection Case In Ireland

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has lost an appeal against a decision in the European Union that would keep it from being able to send data about its European users to computer servers in the U.S. The Irish High Court has dismissed all of the social networking giant’s complaints about the preliminary data flow decision handed down in August by the nation’s Data Protection Commission.
Worldjurist.org

Ireland High Court rejects Facebook attempt to evade data regulatory probe

The High Court of Ireland on Friday struck down Facebook’s attempt to avoid the Irish Data Protection Commission’s (DPC) regulatory process. The DPC initiated its inquiry into Facebook’s data set through the Irish Data Protection Act 2018 in mid-April. This data set includes personal information of more than 500 million Facebook users worldwide, and the DPC is concerned over potential EU GDPR breaches by Facebook Ireland.
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook loses bid to block Irish watchdog's data flow decision

Facebook lost a bid to block an Irish watchdog's draft decision that could suspend the Silicon Valley giant’s ability to transfer data from the U.S. to the EU, according to a decision released by the Irish High Court Friday. The court rejected Facebook’s procedural complaints about the Irish Data Protection...
Businesstheonlinecitizen.com

EU probes Facebook’s Kustomer buyout over data concern

The EU commission has launched an investigation into a buyout by Facebook of a US startup over concerns that the social media giant could misuse personal data. Facebook last year announced its purchase of Kustomer, a five-year-old company that specialises in helping businesses interact with customers online. The commission, the...
Cell PhonesCourthouse News Service

Argentina Orders Facebook to Suspend WhatsApp Data Sharing

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AFP) — Argentina has ordered Facebook to suspend its data use policy allowing it to collect information from users of its WhatsApp messaging app, the government announced on Monday. The suspension will last at least six months and aims to prevent “the abuse of a dominant position,”...
Internetadexchanger.com

Facebook Transatlantic Data Transfers In Peril; Upstarts Threaten The Holdcos

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. The Irish aren’t so lucky, at least not for Facebook, which could lose its ability to transfer data from the European Union to the US. On Friday, Ireland’s High Court issued a ruling that allows the country’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) to continue with an investigation that might put the kibosh on transatlantic data transfers, Reuters reports. In August, the DPC, which is Facebook’s lead regulator in the EU, launched an inquiry and issued a provisional order which found that Facebook’s main mechanism for transferring data to the US “cannot be used in practice.” Facebook challenged the legitimacy of the inquiry overall and of the finding in particular, claiming that they could lead to “devastating” and “irreversible” consequences for its business, which relies heavily on processing user data to serve targeted ads. The High Court was not swayed. Welp.
Europekdal610.com

EU says tensions with UK stem from Brexit, not N.Ireland protocol

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s tensions with former member Britain are not due to problems with the Northern Ireland protocol agreed by both sides, but Brexit itself, the head of the bloc’s executive said on Tuesday. Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after the first day of...
MarketsWSLS

German regulator probes Google's market position, data use

BERLIN – German regulators have launched an investigation into Google's position in the market, and how the search engine and advertising giant handles user data. The Federal Cartel Office, or Bundeskartellamt, said Tuesday that it has started proceedings against Google entities in Germany, Ireland and California based on new provisions in German competition law that apply to large digital companies. Similar probes were launched into the activities of Facebook and Amazon in recent months.
Medical & BiotechInternational Business Times

EU And AstraZeneca Battle In Court Over Vaccine Delays

The European Commission will confront drugs giant AstraZeneca in a Belgian court on Wednesday over coronavirus vaccine delivery shortfalls that hampered efforts to kickstart inoculations across the bloc. Lawyers for both sides are due to appear before a judge in the French-speaking court in Brussels from 09:00 am (0700 GMT)....
Politicswhbl.com

Stalled EU treaty close to collapse as Swiss cabinet meets

ZURICH (Reuters) – A framework to simplify and strengthen ties between Switzerland and European Union was close to collapsing on Wednesday as the Bern government met to consider whether to break off talks over ratification of a draft treaty struck in 2018. The two sides failed at a summit last...
InternetFinancial Times

Brussels to open formal antitrust probe into Facebook

The European Commission is set to open a formal probe into Facebook’s alleged anti-competitive practices as it seeks to understand whether the company is undermining rivals in classified advertising. EU officials have already sent at least three rounds of questions to Facebook and its rivals asking whether the social network...
InternetUS News and World Report

Facebook Marketplace Faces EU Antitrust Probe - Source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Facebook is likely to face its first EU antitrust investigation in the coming weeks as regulators zoom in on its online marketplace after rivals complained about the service, a person familiar with the matter said. The move by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager would make Facebook the...
BusinessEngadget

European Commission may soon open an antitrust investigation into Facebook

Facebook is facing yet another antitrust battle in Europe in the midst of an ongoing investigation in Germany and a looming case in the UK. The European Commission is gearing up to probe the social network's alleged abuse of power in classified advertising, according to the Financial Times. An investigation could be launched in a matter of days as officials seek greater clarity on Facebook's promotion of its Marketplace service.