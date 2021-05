(May 21): Gauging when China Huarong Asset Management Co may default or unveil a debt restructuring has become a tricky part of a bondholder’s strategy. While the state-owned financial firm’s longer-term bonds are sinking toward record lows amid expectations investors will be forced to take on losses as part of an overhaul, notes maturing over the next few months trade at much higher levels. That suggests bondholders remain confident the company will continue to repay its debts on time and any restructuring is a way off.