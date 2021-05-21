newsbreak-logo
UPDATE 1-Speculators increase short dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

(Adds broader positioning, table) May 21 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net short. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations. by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar position rose to $15.07. billion in the week ended...

www.lse.co.uk
BusinessFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar runs on tightening speculation

The American currency rallied to fresh weekly highs against most major rivals, after the US reporter higher-than-expected April inflation. Stocks edged firmly lower while US Treasury yields rose to their highest in one month, as CPI figures suggest that the Fed is wrong about its view on inflation rising temporarily. Speculative interest rushed to price-in sooner than anticipated monetary policy tightening.
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Euro climbs on upbeat sentiment data; dollar struggles

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro rose on Tuesday, hovering just below a 2-1/2 month high hit in the previous session, after data showed German investor sentiment surged to its highest level in May since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ZEW economic research institute said its survey of investors'...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Commodity gains restrain dollar ahead of inflation data

TOKYO/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near multi-month lows on Tuesday with lofty commodity prices lending support to exporters' currencies, though caution about U.S. inflation bringing forward rate rises kept the greenback from sliding. The resource-sensitive Australian dollar sat by Monday's two-month high and was steady around $0.7831. The similarly...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar extends weekly win streak as speculative buying rises

(Adds dealer quote and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens for seventh straight week * Speculators raise bullish bets to highest since November 2019 * March factory sales rise 3.5%; wholesale trade up 2.8% * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.4% higher By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against the greenback on Friday and posted its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016, as speculative bets on the currency climbed and investors shook off the Bank of Canada's concern that further strength could hurt the economy. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2109 to the greenback, or 82.58 U.S. cents and was up 0.2% for the week, its seventh straight weekly advance. It has climbed more than 5% since the start of the year, the biggest gain among G10 currencies. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest since November 2019, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of May 11, net long positions had increased to 38,629 contracts from 25,947 in the prior week. If the currency continues to rise, it could create headwinds for exports and business investment as well as affecting monetary policy, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday. "The market had a little bit of time to think about exactly what the Bank of Canada Governor was saying yesterday and they realized that the fundamentals behind what's driving prices right now hasn't changed," said Brad Schruder, director of corporate sales and structuring at BMO Capital Markets. Some of the commodities that Canada produces, including copper and oil, have surged this year as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.4% higher on Friday at $65.37 a barrel, reversing some of the previous day's sharp losses as stock markets strengthened and the U.S. dollar slipped. Domestic data for March showed that factory sales rose 3.5% and wholesale trade was up 2.8%. Canada's 10-year yield was little changed at 1.559%. On Thursday, it touched its highest intraday level in eight weeks at 1.624%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 1-week low as U.S. bond yields, dollar climb

* U.S. consumer prices post largest gain since 2009 * 10-year Treasury yields climb to over 1-month high * Focus now on U.S. jobless claims, retail sales data (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) By Brijesh Patel May 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped to a one-week low on Thursday, weighed down by higher Treasury yields and a stronger dollar after a sharp rise in U.S. consumer prices boosted expectations of early interest rate hikes. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,814.21 per ounce by 0921 GMT, after falling to its lowest since May 6 at $1,811.74. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,814.20. "The real yields continue to rise and there is speculation in the market that there would be a surprise tightening by the Federal Reserve," said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped to their highest in more than a month, while the dollar index rose 0.2% against its rivals. Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices jumped the most in nearly 12 years in April, intensifying concerns over rising inflation and bets over an earlier-than-expected Fed rate hike. However, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the twin surprises of weak jobs growth and strong inflation in April has not dented the central bank's plans to keep its support for the economy wide open. The Fed has pledged to keep interest rates low until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation hits 2% and is on track to "moderately" exceed that level for some time. Investor focus now shifts to the U.S. jobless claims report due later in the day and retail sales data on Friday for further clues on recovery in the world's biggest economy. "The Fed is probably quite focused on unemployment as a reason for keeping the narrative dovish," Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion, said. "Given the Flexible Average Inflation target, there is awareness that the Fed can allow for some inflationary room." Elsewhere, palladium fell 0.3% to $2,848.72 per ounce. Silver was down 0.7% at $26.85, while platinum dropped 0.5% to $1,203.50. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling holds above $1.40 as investors stick with bullish bets

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - The British pound slipped on Thursday but held close to recent highs, withstanding a wider selloff that has knocked risk currencies this week. The pound had risen above $1.41 for the first time since February on Monday, helped by a combination of dollar weakness, market relief over Scottish election results, lockdown easing measures and the Bank of England raising its forecast for economic growth.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar falls after weak retail sales data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday after a report that U.S. retail sales unexpectedly stalled in April and as fears of accelerating inflation receded. The greenback <=USD> was down half a percent against a basket of currencies, last at 90.341, retracing most...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Inflation Data Looms Large

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher in early European trade Wednesday, but remains near recent lows ahead of a key U.S. inflation release. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was up 0.2% at 90.287, just above Tuesday’s low of 90.130, seen for the first time since Feb. 26.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan's dollar hits 1-week high, most Asian FX nearly flat

May 19 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.040 108.88 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.330 1.3294 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 27.856 27.952 +0.34 Baht 31.430 31.44 +0.03 Peso 47.829 47.85 +0.04 Rupiah 14270.000 14270 +0.00 Rupee 73.045 73.045 0.00 Ringgit 4.124 4.125 +0.02 Yuan 6.428 6.425 -0.05 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.040 103.24 -5.32 Sing dlr 1.330 1.3209 -0.71 Taiwan dlr 27.856 28.483 +2.25 Korean won 1130.500 1086.20 -3.92 Baht 31.430 29.96 -4.68 Peso 47.829 48.01 +0.38 Rupiah 14270.000 14040 -1.61 Rupee 73.045 73.07 +0.03 Ringgit 4.124 4.0400 -2.04 Yuan 6.428 6.5283 +1.56 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Businessdailyforex.com

Dollar Steady Despite Inflation Data

In Tokyo trading as of 10:04 am, the US Dollar Index was trading at 90.7800 .DXY, up 0.03%. The EUR/USD was lower at $1.2074, down 0.0414%, off the session peak of $1.20743. The GBP/USD was also lower at $1.4044, down 0.0434%; the pair has ranged from a low of $1.40354 while the high was at $1.40617.
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Buoyed by UK Employment Data

The pound has been relatively rangebound of late, and as England entered the third stage of the easing of lockdown rules yesterday – the most significant relaxation of restrictions since the summer – it continued to trade at the 1.40 level against the dollar. England entered stage three of the...