Rage Fan Trading Down 29.7% This Week (RAGE)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $841,141.25 and approximately $10,513.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

