Buffalo, MO

Buffalo, Mo. woman just one of many experiencing post COVID-19 long-term heart problems

KYTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - While most of us are excited about a return to normal after a year in which the pandemic disrupted our lives, some people are still dealing with long-term health problems caused by COVID-19. They are known as “long-haulers” and experience lingering symptoms such as palpitations, dizziness, chest pain and shortness of breath. Those problems might be signs of COVID-19 after-effects or in some cases can be signs of potential heart problems.

www.ky3.com
City
Buffalo, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
#Have Heart#Covid 19#Heart Rate#Heart Health#Back Pain#Chest Pain#A Mercy Clinic#Dnr#Potential Heart Problems#Long Term Health Problems#Heart Muscle#Symptoms#Dizziness#Fatigue#Inflammation#Covid 19 After Effects#Covid 19 Patients#Bronchitis#Long Lasting Effects#Palpitations
