Buffalo, Mo. woman just one of many experiencing post COVID-19 long-term heart problems
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - While most of us are excited about a return to normal after a year in which the pandemic disrupted our lives, some people are still dealing with long-term health problems caused by COVID-19. They are known as "long-haulers" and experience lingering symptoms such as palpitations, dizziness, chest pain and shortness of breath. Those problems might be signs of COVID-19 after-effects or in some cases can be signs of potential heart problems.