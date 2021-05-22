Lil Uzi Vert Changes Twitter Profile Picture After Learning about GFRIEND’s Disbandment

At just 26 years old, Lil Uzi Vert is one of the biggest rappers out. After coming up in the SoundCloud era, he's scored multiplatinum songs and albums, dropped plenty of projects and created a wave that many artists after him try to emulate. After dropping his oft-delayed yet still highly anticipated album Eternal Atake album in 2020, and it actually living up to the hype, Uzi has reached a new echelon. His success has earned him the freedom to jump on any song he feels like and try out new sounds, which speaks to how he's always moved—to the beat of his own spacey sounds. Between the dyed dreads, facial piercings (including a diamond in his forehead) and one-of-a-kind fashion sense, Uzi has always done whatever he wants. That self-confidence and commitment to his own vision spreads to his music, down to the beats he chooses to rap over, which many producers are trying to capture with Lil Uzi Vert type beats.