Lil Uzi Vert Changes Twitter Profile Picture After Learning about GFRIEND’s Disbandment

By Alexa Lewis
kpopstarz.com
 1 day ago

Lil Uzi Vert took to Twitter to show just how upset he was to learn about GFRIEND's disbandment. Keep on reading to learn more. Lil Uzi Very Mourns GFRIEND's Disbandment on Twitter. On Friday, May 21, fans noticed that American rapper Lil Uzi Very changed his profile picture to be...

www.kpopstarz.com
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
