Shreveport, LA

Rain could finally let up this weekend

By Joe Haynes
KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Copious amounts of rain have soaked the ArkLaTex since early last week. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of Friday evening indicated another wave of precipitation moving through. All the rain of late has put Shreveport over 5 inches above it's precipitation average for May according...

