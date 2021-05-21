newsbreak-logo
Pontotoc, MS

Sunday afternoon gospel singing

By Photos by Galen Holley
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer concert series in Pontotoc kicked off at the First Choice Bank Pavilion with folks turning out this past Sunday to enjoy some gospel singing featuring the Master’s Quartet and the Flake Sisters. The Master’s Quartet group in the left photo are (l-r) Donald and Denise Tallent, Joseph Glasgow and Kirk Chapman. In the right photo, playing the guitar is Johnny Farris for Jaylee-Beth and Josie Clark Flake.

