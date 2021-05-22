newsbreak-logo
Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Achieves $36.39 Million (mSLV)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $25.50 or 0.00068351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $36.39 million and $285,132.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Marketsmodernreaders.com

Falconswap (FSW) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,134.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Falconswap has a market cap of $4.86 million and $84,134.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $66.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UMA Market Cap Hits $835.18 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. UMA has a total market capitalization of $835.18 million and approximately $52.69 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $13.79 or 0.00036418 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Signata Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Signata has traded 53.6% lower against the dollar. Signata has a market cap of $2.69 million and $144,619.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

YEE (YEE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.99 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 45.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YEE has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Cap Hits $303,630.96

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $303,630.96 and $20.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nexo Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $13.53 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nexo has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00005116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Flixxo (FLIXX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.45 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $6,291.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PressOne (PRS) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.01 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $27,894.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TitanSwap Price Reaches $2.95 on Major Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $157.38 million and $11.49 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00007899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crystal Rock Capital Management Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 278,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 3.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Trading Down 0%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

U Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, U Network has traded down 51% against the US dollar. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $883,489.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SpaceChain Market Cap Reaches $13.19 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One SpaceChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $13.19 million and $81,731.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Webflix Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $648,312.08 (WFX)

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Webflix Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $648,312.08 and $19,816.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Tops $244.94 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $162.80 or 0.00426098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $244.94 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,509 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $20,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksBusiness Insider

BofA Cuts Tesla Price Target By $200, Predicts Another Equity Offering

One Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Wall Street analyst reduced his price target for the stock by 22% Friday and said investors should expect yet another equity offering from Tesla in the near future. The Tesla Analyst: BofA Securities analyst John Murphy reiterated a Neutral rating on Tesla and cut the price...