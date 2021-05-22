Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Achieves $36.39 Million (mSLV)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $66.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges.