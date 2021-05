The NCAA Basketball rules committee made five recommendations, out of 13 proposed changes, for the 2021-2022 season during the committee’s three-day meeting in Indianapolis. The rule changes that passed the eye test of the NCAA Basketball rules committee were Technical fouls for flopping, changing the maximum fouls for a player to six, and a tweak to how timeouts are treated. Permitting the shot clock to include tenths-seconds and allowing coaches to use technology, live statistics, and video on the bench during conference play were the other changes recommendations by the committee.