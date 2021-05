The beloved summer tradition, The National Bank of Indianapolis Summer Nights Film Series returns to Newfields on Fridays and select Saturdays this June, July and August. Bring your pod and watch movies under the stars at Newfields. All you need is a chair, or a blanket, concessions and beverages will be available for purchase. You are welcome to pack your own picnic (with non-alcoholic beverages only) if you’d like. For those who like to be prepared, sunscreen and bug spray are always a good idea.