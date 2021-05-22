newsbreak-logo
Maryland basketball: transfer finds new home, Terps schedule season-opener

By Jeff Ermann
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland basketball's first opponent of next season reportedly has been set. The Terps will open against Quinnipiac on Nov. 9, the Baltimore Sun's Daniel reported:. It marks the return of a more traditional start to the college basketball season after the 2020-21 campaign, which included a condensed schedule, began in late November as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA restricted teams to play a maximum of 27 regular-season games last season with caveats for participation in multi-team events.

IN THIS ARTICLE
