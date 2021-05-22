Maryland basketball: transfer finds new home, Terps schedule season-opener
Maryland basketball's first opponent of next season reportedly has been set. The Terps will open against Quinnipiac on Nov. 9, the Baltimore Sun's Daniel reported:. It marks the return of a more traditional start to the college basketball season after the 2020-21 campaign, which included a condensed schedule, began in late November as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA restricted teams to play a maximum of 27 regular-season games last season with caveats for participation in multi-team events.247sports.com