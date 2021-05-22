How Tim Tebow can make NFL history in comeback with Jacksonville Jaguars

The story of Tim Tebow signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and trying to make the team as a tight end is, for the most part, not really about Tim Tebow. Like everything he does, it provokes a strong reaction from people who love him and people who don’t, whether because they think he’s corny or they resent the fantasy camp sports life he’s been living since he flamed out as an NFL quarterback and then, in 2016, became a New York Mets minor leaguer, with plenty of high-profile television jobs mixed in as his moonlight gigs. That Tebow thinks he can try playing a new position and make an NFL roster at 34 years old (the age he turns in August) is either inspiring or silly. Fifteen years after Tebow arrived at the University of Florida and became a public figure, and 11 after his NFL Draft year, we’ve all had ample time to choose sides.