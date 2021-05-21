newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Why Is Silicon Valley Missing The $600 Billion Midlife Women’s Health Crisis? (Sources: Keiretsu Forum Southern California and The FemAging Project)

prunderground.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that women over the age of 40 represent a growing, diverse and economically powerful group. However, the unique health, wellness and innovation needs of the over 53 million women in the United States aged 40-65 have largely been ignored by Silicon Valley. To help, The FemAging Project and Keiretsu Forum Southern California have partnered to bring together physicians, investors, innovators and entrepreneurs to discuss, illustrate and explore opportunities and challenges during their virtual event “The FemAging Era: Advancing Women’s HealthTech Innovation and Investment” to be held on May 20, 2021 at 12:00pm EST/9:00am PST. Additionally, the event will provide innovators with the opportunity to pitch their products and services designed for women ages 40+ to angel investors and venture capitalists.

www.prunderground.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Health Crisis#Mckinsey Company#Women Entrepreneurs#Business Innovation#Innovators#Private Industry#Healthtech#Women S Health Investors#Mckinsey Company#The Female Founder Fund#Steelsky Ventures#Articulate Labs#Bone Health Technologies#Cosm#Glycanage Ltd#Incontrol Medical#Femaging Era#Keiretsu Forum Socal#Global Innovation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Mountain View, CAsanjoseinside.com

The Real Faces of Silicon Valley

The workers of Silicon Valley rarely look like the men idealized in its lore. They are sometimes heavier, sometimes older, often female, often darker skinned. Many migrated from elsewhere. And most earn far less than Mark Zuckerberg or Tim Cook. This is a place of divides. As the valley’s tech...
EntertainmentBerfrois

Who Is René Girard? And Why Does Silicon Valley Care?

Although the literary theorist and anthropologist René Girard has many Silicon Valley disciples, surely the most notable of them is the German-born venture capitalist and founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel. A student of Girard’s while at Stanford in the late 1980s, Thiel would go on to report, in several interviews, and somewhat more sub-rosa in his 2014 book, From Zero to One, that Girard is his greatest intellectual inspiration. He is in the habit of recommending Girard’s Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World (1978) to others in the tech industry.
ManufacturingNBC Miami

This $68 Billion Australian City Wants to Become the Next Silicon Valley

Greater Springfield is Australia's first privately built city and the world's tenth largest masterplanned city. Designed around the pillars of technology, health and education, the smart city's property tycoon founder wants it to become the next Silicon Valley. With an emphasis on sustainability, Greater Springfield aims produce more energy than...
Economycrunchbase.com

As Venture Dollars Grow, Steve Case Sees A Larger Landscape For Entrepreneurs

Editor’s note: This article is part of Something Ventured, an ongoing series by Crunchbase News examining diversity and access to capital in the venture-backed startup ecosystem. Read more about how venture dollars are spreading around the U.S. here and access the full project here. Steve Case openly admits he did...
Women's HealthNature.com

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances and body size and composition trajectories in midlife women: the study of women’s health across the nation 1999–2018

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been suggested as obesogens but epidemiologic evidence is limited. We examined associations of serum PFAS concentrations with longitudinal trajectories of weight, waist circumference (WC), fat mass, and proportion fat in midlife women. Subjects/Methods. This study included 1,381...
Businessendeavormiami.org

How Silicon Valley Became a World Renowned Tech Hub

Silicon Valley is the world’s most famous tech hub, but it did not start out that way. The rapid development of Silicon Valley offers good news to other cities and regions hoping to replicate its success. Research by Endeavor Insight draws three lessons from Silicon Valley’s story and believes decision makers can utilize them to cultivate high-growth companies in their own communities.
Technologybloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Cloud Adoption Is Key to Silicon Valley Security Boom

If one silver lining came out of a year filled with endless cyberattacks and work-from-home fatigue, it would likely be linked to cloud software and cybersecurity. The new Fenwick - Bloomberg Law SV 150 List shows widespread growth among both cloud software businesses and cybersecurity vendors based in Silicon Valley. Coincidence? Probably not.
PoliticsFinancial Times

Silicon Valley reboots its relationship with the US military

IBM chief executive Arvind Krishna caused a stir last year when he told the US Congress that he would “sunset” his company’s facial recognition software — and said it had been abused by law enforcement to carry out mass surveillance. Tech groups Microsoft and Amazon have taken a similar stand...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Viewpoint: How Silicon Valley is transforming the freight industry

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Because of the work we do at CarrierDirect, the single most common question I get is, “Where’s the industry going?” Yet, often the same companies that ask this also reject out of hand what the most innovative companies in the space are taking on. The ethos seems to be, “That’s not how it’s done here.”
EconomyGlobeSt.com

New Office Deliveries Create Tenant’s Market in the Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley office tenants could gain the upper hand at the negotiation table. In the first quarter, office inventory in the market increased by 17 million square feet, according to research from Savills, but leasing activity continues to struggle following the pandemic. The combination is good news for tenants looking to find a deal on class-A product.
EconomyRolling Stone

Tips on Developing a Dynamic Social Impact Strategy for Brand Growth

Establishing an impactful social impact strategy is necessary to grow your brand in the modern era. Your competitors are invariably more interested in social media marketing, digital ad spend and public relations strategies, in addition to integrating the latest widget on their websites. However, by establishing an impactful social impact campaign, your brand can achieve those same goals with the added benefit of virality.
MarketsTechCrunch

Is buying and selling short-positions in private companies next? This fintech startup is banking on it

Maybe they will all become trillion-dollar companies. It’s more likely, however, that they will not, which is where year-old Caplight comes in. Led by Javier Avalos, a former investment banker who recently spent more than three years with the secondaries platform Forge, Caplight is developing tech to enable institutional investors to take long and short private company positions via synthetic, cash-settled derivatives, so whether or not they own any actual shares in certain startups, they can bet on their rise or fall.