Why Is Silicon Valley Missing The $600 Billion Midlife Women’s Health Crisis? (Sources: Keiretsu Forum Southern California and The FemAging Project)
It’s no secret that women over the age of 40 represent a growing, diverse and economically powerful group. However, the unique health, wellness and innovation needs of the over 53 million women in the United States aged 40-65 have largely been ignored by Silicon Valley. To help, The FemAging Project and Keiretsu Forum Southern California have partnered to bring together physicians, investors, innovators and entrepreneurs to discuss, illustrate and explore opportunities and challenges during their virtual event “The FemAging Era: Advancing Women’s HealthTech Innovation and Investment” to be held on May 20, 2021 at 12:00pm EST/9:00am PST. Additionally, the event will provide innovators with the opportunity to pitch their products and services designed for women ages 40+ to angel investors and venture capitalists.www.prunderground.com