It's time to put your big boy pants on again. The year-plus of quarantine was dominated by sweatsuit sales, and many people got used to a life lived in elastic waistbands. “Will I Ever Wear Pants Again?” one story from The Cut asked. We at GQ answered: “We Are Living In the Age of Sweatpants and Never Going Back.” But hasty proclamations to kill off jeans failed to take the long view: one day, we would emerge from quarantine. And just like before we went in, jeans would be the choice for many trying to look presentable in a post-pandemic world.