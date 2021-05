Boris Johnson’s government has been accused of incompetence after advising against all but essential travel in eight areas of England where a Covid strain first detected in India is highly prevalent.Blackburn with Darwen, Bolton, Leicester and the London borough of Hounslow are all included on the list, which reports suggest was quietly published on a government website on Friday, with no warnings given to leaders of the local authority areas affected.Yasmin Qureshi, Labour MP for Bolton South East and shadow international development minister, said she was “gobsmacked” by the revelation.“I was not informed of this and I understand nor...