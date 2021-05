Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is under consideration to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager, should the Frenchman leave the club as expected. The Italian boss was in charge of los Merengues for two seasons from 2013 to 2015, winning the Champions League in his first campaign at the helm. He was sacked at the end of his second year with the club, but could be set for a dramatic return this summer.