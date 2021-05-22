newsbreak-logo
Amazon & MGM Continuing Talks Puts Spotlight On Theatrical Distribution Of ‘No Time To Die’ & Upcoming Slate

By Anthony D'Alessandro, Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of Monday’s news that Amazon is making a go at MGM, it’s been radio silence. As of Friday, we hear that both sides remain actively in talks and want to get the deal done soon, but the time frame remains undefined. With Amazon’s recent acquisition of big...

deadline.com
Businessdarkhorizons.com

Bond On Track Despite MGM Sales Talk

On Monday came the news Amazon is looking to potentially purchase MGM for around $9 billion. Variety reports that while it has been dead silent since then, both sides reportedly remain actively in talks and want to get the deal done soon. What does that mean for MGM’s upcoming slate,...
Businessenergy941.com

Amazon In Talks To Buy The MGM Studio

Rumor has it Amazon may add to its portfolio by striking a deal to by MGM. The negotiations have been going on for weeks now with talks that the deal is worth $9 million. If you didn’t know back in December, MGM sort of announced that if someone wanted to buy them they would listen and Amazon stepped up to the plate.
Businessodwyerpr.com

NBCU's Marks Shifts to Warner Bros. TV

Warner Bros. Television Group brings on Rebecca Marks as executive vice president of publicity and communications, effective June 1. Marks was most recently executive VP of publicity at NBCUniversal, leading communications, talent relations and social media operations. At WarnerMedia unit, she will be in charge of WBTV Group’s consumer publicity,...
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

Why the James Bond Franchise Complicates Amazon's Talks to Acquire MGM

Industry executives are stunned that Amazon is in negotiations to buy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in a deal that could reach $9 billion. Their shock comes from a belief that the price tag severely overvalues the studio behind James Bond, the Pink Panther and “Legally Blonde.”. Other companies have kicked the tires on...
TV & VideosDeadline

MGM Sets ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Scribes Lauren Schuker Blum And Rebecca Angelo To Pen GameStop Stock Pic ‘The Antisocial Network’

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo have signed on to write MGM’s adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s The Antisocial Network, which tells one of the biggest news stories of the year, about a ragtag group of amateur investors, gamers and Internet trolls who brought Wall Street to its knees. MGM landed the rights to Mezrich’s book proposal back in January, only a week after the true-life story began taking shape on Wall Street with multiple projects following including a Netflix one starring Noah Centineo.
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

NBC Veteran Rebecca Marks to Head Communications for Warner Bros. TV Group

After 37 years at the company, Rebecca Marks is departing her post as NBCUniversal’s executive vice president of publicity and joining WarnerMedia as executive vice president of publicity and communications at Warner Bros. Television Group. Marks, who will join WBTV Group on June 1, served in her most recent role...
Businessmxdwn.com

Amazon Reportedly in Talks to Purchance MGM’s Film Library For $9 Billion

On Monday industry sources told Variety that Amazon is in talks to acquire the entirety of MGM’s catalogue for a reported $9 billion. The rumors have been circulating for weeks now, but following Discorvery’s $43 billion deal to acquire Warner Media, they have intensified. Leading a speculative report to be released on Monday from The Information.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Amazon Reminds Us The Wheel of Time Series Is Still Happening by Greenlighting Season 2

One of the few shows to appear on multiple versions of our “Most Anticipated” lists (the other being Y: The Last Man), Amazon’s adaption of The Wheel of Time is a fantasy epic that is definitely still happening. We swear it. Or at least, Amazon does. Prime Video announced today that the series, based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, will get a Season 2. This news comes as production wraps on Season 1 in the Czech Republic, although when we’ll actually see it hit our screens is still in question.
BusinessPosted by
Hacker Noon

Amazon, MGM, and the Triumph of New Hollywood

Amazon is coming for you, James Bond. According to numerous reports, Amazon is negotiating to buy MGM for $9 billion. The acquisition, if It succeeds, would add more than 4,000 MGM movie titles to Amazon’s burgeoning film library available to subscribers of the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. Those titles include many James Bond films (of which MGM owns partial rights) and many other popular movies such as Silence of the Lambs. Although the news has triggered a predictable “Amazon is getting too big” reaction, the bigger story here is really the triumph of New Hollywood.
Businesscelebrityaccess.com

Report: Amazon In Talks To Acquire MGM

(CelebrityAccess) — Amazon is reportedly in negotiations to acquire MGM and its catalog of content in a deal worth $9 billion dollars. According to Variety, Amazon and other major media distributors have been interested in acquiring MGM for some time but Amazon has reportedly moved beyond the interest phase into extended negotiations.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Amazon is Negotiating to Buy MGM for $9 Billion

It’s becoming easier and easier to see a future that will be controlled by only a few very powerful corporations while those beneath them do what they can to assert their own dominance and shout to the world that they’re still there and still have the clout to contend with the titans that have taken over the world. It’s melodramatic, I know, but when Amazon starts tossing $9 billion dollars at MGM to buy them out, such grandiose thoughts are easily formed. Some would call Amazon a little too money-hungry, others would wonder why in the world aren’t those billions going to the workers to better their lives and increase their desire to stick around, but overall the idea is that Jeff Bezos didn’t get rich by simply giving money away to those that are working for it. Some might say he’s one of the greediest men in the world and others might want to point out that he’s a shrewd but calculating businessman that knows what he’s doing.
Businesswidescreenreview.com

Amazon�s Talks With MGM Bring Fresh Shine To Old Movie Libraries

Sean Connery as James Bond in 'Goldfinger' in 1964. Photographer: Michael Ochs Archives/Moviepix/Getty Images. James Bond and Rocky Balboa may be past their prime, but a nearly insatiable appetite for content in today’s streaming era has boosted their appeal. The characters are from a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer portfolio of movies and shows...
BusinessPosted by
Millionacres

Amazon Aims to Acquire MGM: Would That Hurt CRE?

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!. Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent...