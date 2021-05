Showers taper off going through the evening with temperatures staying in the low 70′s. We’ll see a couple of spotty showers during the overnight, but the better rain chances return for your Sunday. Sunday morning we’ll have spotty rain, with scattered showers coming back as we head into the afternoon. Those showers move out around 7pm, after which we’ll have dry weather the rest of the evening. Another round of rain moves in for your Monday, but after that some dry weather will move in.