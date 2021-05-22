PGA Championship 2021: The most surprising rounds of Day 2 at Kiawah
Phil Mickelson’s second-round 69 on Friday, which vaulted him into the lead midway through the 103rd PGA Championship, is certainly a surprise for many reasons. It’s a surprise because Lefty hadn’t followed up a sub-par round in a major with a lower score since the final round of the 2016 Open Championship. It’s a surprise because he did it at the breezy Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, which features the kind of nasty peripheral trouble that practically beckons his tee shots. It’s a surprise because he’s 50. It’s a surprise because, well, he’s Phil.www.golfdigest.com