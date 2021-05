HARRISONBURG, Va. – Central Shenandoah Health District began vaccinating those aged 12-15 today following federal approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents. Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay says the are thrilled to be offering the vaccine to that age group and that getting adolescents vaccinated will not only protect the health of the child and their family but it can also bring them one step closer to enjoying the activities they have missed during the pandemic.