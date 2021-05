WALLBURG — Fourth-seeded High Point Christian rolled past Gaston Christian 8-4 on Friday at Wallburg Baptist Church in the first round of the NCISAA 3A softball playoffs. Lexi Hall went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Cougars (10-5), who will play at Arendell Parrott Academy on Tuesday in the semifinals. Mary Douglas Hayworth went 3 for 3 with a triple and three runs, while Sarah Kate Carr went 1 for 1 with a double.