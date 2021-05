Recent release in theaters and on HBO Max is the new “Mortal Kombat,” bringing the supremely violent and bloody video game series back to the big screen. Build-up for the film was high, even during the pandemic, and I was excited by the trailers. Later I would learn of the concentrated effort to include as many Asian and Asian-American stunt performers and martial artists as possible, both for authenticity and representation. And while it took me almost four months to the day to watch it (the wife had zero interest in watching it), I don’t understand why it received mixed to negative reviews upon its premiere. It’s a movie about a game where people get their souls sucked out and a four-armed monster rips foes in half. What were you expecting?