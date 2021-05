The results of the May 13 and May 20 Thursday night scrambles are listed. On May 13, the team of Cory Graves, Jason Lilly, Ernesto Puga and Tyson Painter won in a three-way shoot out for first place with a 31. Lilly hit to three feet. The winning team on May 20 included Ben Metzger, Heath Dorman and Tyler Yeary, also in a three-way shoot out for first place, with a 31. Metzger hit to 18 feet.