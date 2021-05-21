newsbreak-logo
Corn prices cause ripple through economy

perrytonherald.com
 2 days ago

High corn prices are causing a ripple effect throughout the U.S. economy, and the 2021 growing season could be the difference between price stabilization or all-time record high prices, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station, said higher corn prices and their effect on other crops like wheat and…

