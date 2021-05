The Rotary Club is soliciting renewals and sign ups for the flag service for residents of Perryton. They will provide a 3 x 5 foot nylon flag with sewn stripes and embroidered stars to be placed at your home, business, or in group displays in the community. The flags will be displayed from 7 a.m. to late afternoon on seven holidays. The service will begin in May with Memorial Day (May 31) and…