newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey County, CA

Board of Supervisors to consider censure of Monterey County Sheriff for alleged ‘inappropriate expenditures’

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BSwz_0a7Zb08O00
Monterey County Sheriff's Office

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider adopting a resolution to censure Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

In the board's report, Bernal is accused of allowing "inappropriate expenditures" of County funding during the 2019 California State Sheriffs' Association convention that was held in Monterey County.

The Monterey County District Attorney investigated the allegations and declined to file criminal charges, according to the board, but the Board of Supervisors said it is concerned about findings shared in a report on the expenditures.

Bernal has served as the 31st Sheriff of Monterey County since 2014.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
186
Followers
29
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
Monterey County, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bernal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censure#Criminal Charges#State Funding#Monterey County Sheriff#The Board Of Supervisors#County Funding#Findings#Calif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Cruz County, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

More than 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A Watsonville man has been arrested after the seizure of more than 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, according to investigators. The Santa Cruz County Auto Theft Reductions Enforcement Taskforce-- which includes CHP Santa Cruz, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, Watsonville Police and the Santa Cruz County DA's Office-- seized 1,120 pounds of illegal fireworks this week, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Salinas, CAkion546.com

Salinas City Council to consider cutting police funding

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas City Council is expected to consider cutting police funding at an upcoming meeting, according to Monterey County Supervisor Steve McShane. In response, a petition is circulating online arguing in favor of continuing full funding for the Salinas Police Department over the next six years. According...
Santa Cruz County, CAPosted by
KION News Channel 5/46

More Santa Cruz County businesses reopen as county moves to Yellow Tier

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Blue Lounge has been closed for much of the last year. Now, its doors can once again reopen as Santa Cruz County moves to the Yellow Tier. Santa Cruz officially moved into the yellow tier and this means businesses like amusement parks, breweries, and gyms can expand their capacity. Other businesses like bars that don't serve food, are able to finally reopen to open indoors for the first time in months at a capacity of 25 percent or 35 percent if there is proof of a negative COVID-19 test and full vaccination.
Monterey County, CAkion546.com

Fort Hunter Liggett open to the public for Armed Forces Day

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Fort Hunter Liggett is opening its doors to the public Saturday in honor of Armed Forces Day. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and gives members of the public the chance to speak with soldiers and army civilians. Visitors can also fire a M4 at a virtual target, check out official equipment and take a look inside the barracks.
Salinas, CAMonterey County Herald

Mentally ill Salinas man abused by caregivers, lawsuit alleges

SALINAS — A 30-year-old Salinas man suffering from severe mental and physical conditions was allegedly abused by caregivers on repeated occasions, abuse that resulted in at least two hospitalizations, according to a lawsuit filed in Monterey County Superior Court. The alleged victim, Tyler Berry, suffers from autism, bipolar disorder and...
Salinas, CAKSBW.com

Monterey County looking forward to governor's $12B homelessness proposal

SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing $12B in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness into housing. The plan includes $8.75B to expand Project Homekey and to convert existing buildings into 46,000 units of housing. The governor's proposal also includes $3B to prevent people from becoming homeless...