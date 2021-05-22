newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Seemingly everyone is picking the Warriors to beat the Grizzlies

By Michael Nowels
Marin Independent Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many signs that appear to point toward a win for the Warriors over the Grizzlies Friday night. Golden State has been humming all month, winning its last six games before Wednesday’s play-in game against the Lakers and eight of nine regular-season games in May. The Warriors played well Wednesday night, just not well enough to beat the Lakers and advance into the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference’s playoff bracket.

www.marinij.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#The Warriors#Golden State#Espn#Lakers#Memphis#The Action Network#Espn#Chase Center#Thunder#Bets#Elo Projection Models#Fully Vaccinated Fans#Fivethirtyeight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Grizzlies take on the Warriors, look for 6th straight victory

Memphis Grizzlies (38-33, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (38-33, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against Golden State. The Warriors have gone 24-17 against Western Conference teams. Golden State averages 43 rebounds...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grizzlies vs. Warriors betting picks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under for Sunday's battle for the No. 8 seed

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will decide the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament with a tilt at San Francisco’s Chase Center, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on BetMGM.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAThe Spread

Grizzlies vs. Warriors, 5/21/21 NBA Playoff Play-In Predictions

The Warriors are 3.5-point home favorites versus the Grizzlies for Friday nights’ NBA play-in game at 9:00 p.m. ET. With the total also sitting at 221 points, what’s the best bet when it comes to this matchup?. Game Snapshot. 579 Memphis Grizzlies (+3.5) at 580 Golden State Warriors (-3.5); o/u...
NBAfloridanewstimes.com

Grizzlies or Warriors: Who Should Utah Jazz Want to Play?

This article is first Jazz insider Newsletter. Sign up every Thursday to receive your newsletter in your inbox. Utah Jazz playoff opponents will be decided on Friday. If you’re a jazz fan, it’s time to do your best to become a Memphis Grizzlies fan. The Golden State Warriors and Grizzlies...
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBAsportschatplace.com

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/21/21

Memphis Grizzlies (39-34) at Golden State Warriors (39-34) NBA Basketball: Friday, May 21, 2021 at 9:00 pm (Chase Center) The Line: Golden State Warriors -3.5 -- Over/Under: 223 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors duke it out in the third and final...
NBAAllentown Morning Call

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
NBABleacher Report

Blazers Clinch No. 6 Seed in 2021 NBA Playoffs; Will Face Nuggets in 1st Round

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to the postseason and avoided the Western Conference play-in tournament in the process. Portland clinched its spot in the playoffs Sunday when they defeated the Denver Nuggets. Here is a look at where the Trail Blazers stack up in the Western Conference playoff and...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Grizzlies

Steph Curry dropped 37-points on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles, but the Golden State Warriors fell to the Lakers 103-100. The loss still gives them one more shot at the NBA Playoffs when they play Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in Golden State. The winner of...
NBAloopnews.com

VIDEO: Morant stars as Grizzlies deny Curry's Warriors playoffs spot

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, right, passes against Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn). The young Memphis Grizzlies have knocked Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors out of the NBA postseason...
NBANBA

NBA Playoffs 2021: Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies series preview

Coming out of the Play-In Tournament helped the Grizzlies clinch the eighth and final playoff seed in the Western Conference and earns them a first-round matchup against the Utah Jazz, the team with the league's best record in the regular season. Can they make some noise in their first postseason since 2017 or will the Jazz comfortably take care of business?
NBAascinatf.xyz

As Warriors, Stephen Curry lose in OT, so do fans and NBA

A Warriors season that was defined by heartbreak before a ball was even tipped ended with a devastating defeat Friday night at Chase Center. “A crushing way to go out,” head coach Steve Kerr said. The Warriors, looking drained and tired from the very start, lost an elimination game to...