Ma, Fetch The RTX 3090, Red Dead Redemption 2’s Gone VR

Nvidia has announced the first VR games to support its DLSS technology, among which is No Man's Sky. In a new GeForce blog post, Nvidia details the next nine games that will receive the DLSS upgrade, improving the game's performance when running these games on either an Nvidia RTX 20 or RTX 30 graphics card. Three of these titles, No Man's Sky, Wrench, and Into the Radius, support virtual reality in some capacity, whether it is required or an optional feature. They mark the first VR titles to support DLSS, which could improve the games greatly, even on the more performance-restrictive medium.