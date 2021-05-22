newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ma, Fetch The RTX 3090, Red Dead Redemption 2’s Gone VR

By Ian Walker
Kotaku
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter releasing a virtual reality mod for Grand Theft Auto V last year, developer Luke Ross is back with a similar project for its wild west cousin, Red Dead Redemption 2. “Red Dead Redemption 2 is much more advanced than Grand Theft Auto V from a technical point of view,” Ross explained on his Patreon. “The graphics APIs it supports (Vulkan and DX12) are similarly more complex than DX11, on which Grand Theft Auto V was based. I had to create a whole new framework for VR injection; basically everything I had built for the Grand Theft Auto V mod was now useless and needed rewriting from scratch.”

kotaku.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Video#Oculus Video#Gpu#Red Dead Redemption#Patreon#Dx11#Grand Theft Auto V#Xbox#Virtual Reality Oasis#Vr Gaming#Vr Injection#Graphical Horsepower#Dx12#Developer Luke Ross#Controls#Scratch#Engineering#Rtx 3090
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RTX
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
Retailvrfocus.com

Gravitational to get Digital & Physical Launch in July for PlayStation VR

Perp Games, the British publisher behind numerous PlayStation VR titles hitting retail locations has announced the launch date for Gravitational in conjunction with Studica Solution and Electric Monkeys. Already winning several awards, Gravitational is coming to PlayStation VR in July, in both digital and physical editions. Having picked up The...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

NieR: Automata Got More Beautiful 4 Years After Release

NieR: Automata finally got the final version of the HD Texture Pack mod, which enables the game's visual layer to shine. It was developed for 4 years. HD Texture Pack mod for NieR: Automata received its final version;. In order for the HD Texture Pack to work properly, you will...
Video GamesIGN

No Man's Sky Among The First VR Games to Support Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia has announced the first VR games to support its DLSS technology, among which is No Man's Sky. In a new GeForce blog post, Nvidia details the next nine games that will receive the DLSS upgrade, improving the game's performance when running these games on either an Nvidia RTX 20 or RTX 30 graphics card. Three of these titles, No Man's Sky, Wrench, and Into the Radius, support virtual reality in some capacity, whether it is required or an optional feature. They mark the first VR titles to support DLSS, which could improve the games greatly, even on the more performance-restrictive medium.
Video GamesComicBook

New Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Is Live But Not For Everyone

A new update for Red Dead Redemption 2 has been pushed out today by Rockstar Games. The only caveat with this latest patch for the open-world western is that it's not an update that all players will receive. Instead, it's an update that Rockstar--for one reason or another--has only released for one platform that the game is available on.
ComputersArs Technica

Nvidia’s RTX 3050 brings ray tracing and DLSS to $800 laptops

Nvidia has added two entry-level GPUs—the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050—to the RTX 30 laptop line. Nvidia says the chips will be available "this summer" in laptops starting at $799. Like every other product in the RTX 30 line, these cards are based on the Ampere architecture and...
Video GamesNME

Sony’s next-gen PlayStation VR reportedly features 4K resolution

Sony‘s new PlayStation VR headset for the PlayStation 5 reportedly has several next-generation features, including 4K resolution. According to a new report from UploadVR, multiple “reliable sources” close to Sony have said that the new PlayStation VR device will have a significantly higher resolution at 4000×2040 pixels, a lens separation adjustment dial, and gaze tracking “capable of foveated rendering”.